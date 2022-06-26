Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.