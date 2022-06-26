LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 335 ($4.10) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.74) to GBX 325 ($3.98) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

LNSPF stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

