Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 110 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

