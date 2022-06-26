Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Down 16.9%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) was down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 452,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 106,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUM shares. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$133.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

