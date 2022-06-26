LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 16,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,147,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 9,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,678,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Alphabet by 11.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,291.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,587.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

