Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.52. 22,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 967,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 5,810,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 1,471,745 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 840,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
