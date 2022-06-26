Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.52. 22,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 967,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 5,810,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 1,471,745 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 840,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.