Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading 8.8% Higher

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.75. 334,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,191,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $460,197. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

