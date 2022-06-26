Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Down 20%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 205,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 122,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$1.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

About Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

