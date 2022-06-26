Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $174.00

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.06), with a volume of 1141544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.14).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company has a market capitalization of £95.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Majedie Investments’s payout ratio is currently -0.97%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

