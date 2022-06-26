Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 135,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,022,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $788.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 4.70.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

