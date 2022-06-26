Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

MPC stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

