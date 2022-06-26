Mark Bly Acquires 12,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at C$2,356,430.96.

TSE BTE opened at C$6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. Baytex Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.61.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$673.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.106815 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTE shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

