MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 225,149 shares.The stock last traded at $276.13 and had previously closed at $272.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.55.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

