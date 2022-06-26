Matisse Capital Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

