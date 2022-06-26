Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 77,534 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,280,274.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,343.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
