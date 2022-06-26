Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 77,534 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,280,274.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,343.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 571.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.