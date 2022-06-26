Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 3,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 451,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

The company has a market cap of $572.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

