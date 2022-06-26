Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 59,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

