MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 141000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.
About MedX Health (CVE:MDX)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.