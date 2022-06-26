Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.15. 67,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,862,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

