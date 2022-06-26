Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 1.82 and last traded at 1.84. Approximately 73,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,024,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.91.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $347.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of 1.52 and a 200-day moving average of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Director Allison Christilaw bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of 1.67 per share, for a total transaction of 25,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 25,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Materials by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 85,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Meta Materials by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Meta Materials by 544.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

