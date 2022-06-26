MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $7,791,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 133.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

