MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Up 6.4%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 53,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,717,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.
MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.
In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 25.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 130.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
