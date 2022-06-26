Michael D. Hughes Sells 4,790 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $65,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,725.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:CHPT opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.86.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
