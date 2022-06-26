Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 372,865 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.51.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

