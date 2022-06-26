Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 60305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71.

Microbix Biosystems ( TSE:MBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.88 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

