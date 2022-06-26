Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $316,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

