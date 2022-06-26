Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

