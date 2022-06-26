Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

