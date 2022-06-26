Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,648 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 54,160 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 40,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

