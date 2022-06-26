Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 6.9%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 35,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,854,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. Company insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Microvast by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microvast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microvast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microvast by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

