MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 7.6% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.87. 13,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,079,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.29 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MINISO Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

