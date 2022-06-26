Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 228,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

The company has a market cap of $595.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

