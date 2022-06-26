Mizuho Upgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Buy

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

SUN opened at $37.30 on Friday. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

