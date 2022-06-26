Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $138.50 and last traded at $139.94. 23,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,264,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.26.

Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $1,591,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,029 shares of company stock valued at $54,197,245. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.