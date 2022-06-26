Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.44

Shares of Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 112400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.
About Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR)
