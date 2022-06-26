Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 69,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 76.6% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 1,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

