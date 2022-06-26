Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $893.32.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $385.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.11. Shopify has a 1-year low of $297.64 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $84,008,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 224,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,793,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.