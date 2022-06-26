Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 362,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,248,000 after buying an additional 64,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 23.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,847 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

