Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.85% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 412,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $61,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,214.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPAA opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.66. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

