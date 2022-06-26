MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 6.5% Higher

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.18. 6,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,151,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Get MP Materials alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,792 shares in the company, valued at $53,824,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in MP Materials by 349.3% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 34.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.