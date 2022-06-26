Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.33% of Mueller Water Products worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 758,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

