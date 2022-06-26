Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Trading Down 25%

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,721,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 815% from the average daily volume of 188,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

About Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY)

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

