Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Trading Down 25%

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,721,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 815% from the average daily volume of 188,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.
About Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Metal Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Metal Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.