Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 2,809 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

