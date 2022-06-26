Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

