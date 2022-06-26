Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) were down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 16,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 745,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,348.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 464,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 42.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.