Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 11.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shot up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $135.33 and last traded at $134.72. 6,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 190,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.92.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

