Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.09. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 9,085 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

