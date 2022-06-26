Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NBLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

TSE NBLY opened at C$24.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$844.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$20.65 and a one year high of C$40.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.89.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

