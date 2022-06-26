Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Neighbourly Pharmacy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
NBLY stock opened at C$24.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.07. The company has a market cap of C$844.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.89.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
