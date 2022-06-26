Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NBLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NBLY stock opened at C$24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.89. The firm has a market cap of C$844.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.56.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

